Insider Buying: B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Insider Buys 43,480 Shares of Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) insider Tjeerd Jegen acquired 43,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 228 per share, for a total transaction of £99,134.40.

Tjeerd Jegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Tjeerd Jegen acquired 22,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 231 per share, for a total transaction of £51,975.

On Friday, June 13th, Tjeerd Jegen acquired 37,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 per share, for a total transaction of £101,250.

On Friday, June 13th, Tjeerd Jegen acquired 40,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 per share, for a total transaction of £107,200.

On Friday, June 13th, Tjeerd Jegen acquired 30,400 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 263 per share, for a total transaction of £79,952.

On Friday, June 13th, Tjeerd Jegen purchased 45,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £117,900.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 240.20 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 216.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 439.90. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 755.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 276.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B&M European Value Retail ( LON:BME ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 31.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&M European Value Retail S.A. will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 456 to GBX 361 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 281 to GBX 207 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Shore Capital started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 250 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380.50.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

