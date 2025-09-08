Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 14619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $743.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJUN. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 99,931 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 138.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

