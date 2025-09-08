InnovAge (INNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $219.7960 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

InnovAge Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of INNV stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $511.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 18.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 41.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

