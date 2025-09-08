Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 1057756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hesai Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.74.

Hesai Group Stock Up 10.0%

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.98 million. Hesai Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hesai Group by 2,015.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 158,590 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,265,000. Finally, Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth about $110,560,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

