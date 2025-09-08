Head to Head Contrast: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) versus Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) and Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Terumo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 10.01% 23.78% 9.30% Terumo 12.09% 9.19% 6.91%

Risk and Volatility

Insulet has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terumo has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 2 16 0 2.89 Terumo 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Insulet and Terumo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insulet presently has a consensus price target of $332.71, indicating a potential downside of 4.51%. Given Insulet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Terumo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Terumo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $2.07 billion 11.84 $418.30 million $3.29 105.91 Terumo $6.80 billion 3.88 $772.05 million $0.57 31.32

Terumo has higher revenue and earnings than Insulet. Terumo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insulet beats Terumo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts. The Medical Care Solutions Company segment provides syringes, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, infusion lines, I.V. solutions, peritoneal dialysis fluids, pain management and nutritious food products, adhesion barriers, and others; blood glucose monitoring systems, disposable needles for pen-injector, insulin patch pumps, blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, and others; and contract manufacturing of prefilled syringes, devices to pharmaceutical companies for use in drug kits, such as prefillable syringes, needles for pharmaceutical packaging business, and others. The Blood and Cell Technologies Company segment offers blood bags, component collection systems, automated blood processing systems, pathogen reduction systems, centrifugal apheresis systems, cell expansion systems, and others. The company was formerly known as Sekisen Ken-onki Corporation and changed its name to Terumo Corporation in October 1974. Terumo Corporation was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

