Head to Head Analysis: VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) vs. Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Barclays and VersaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 0 1 4 0 2.80 VersaBank 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

VersaBank has a consensus target price of $11.27, suggesting a potential downside of 8.55%. Given VersaBank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VersaBank is more favorable than Barclays.

This table compares Barclays and VersaBank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $34.23 billion 2.05 $8.06 billion $2.17 9.16 VersaBank $216.31 million 1.83 $29.20 million $0.68 18.12

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 22.11% 8.49% 0.40% VersaBank 9.56% 7.47% 0.72%

Volatility and Risk

Barclays has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barclays beats VersaBank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

