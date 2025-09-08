HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $136.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $112.46 on Monday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.39.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.36) earnings per share. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioNTech by 18,892.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after purchasing an additional 694,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 94.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,195,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 643.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,747,000 after purchasing an additional 558,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 390,360 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

