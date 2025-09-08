Hamilton Capital LLC Reduces Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Hamilton Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $9,575,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 110,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,724 shares of company stock worth $48,227,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.3%

American Express stock opened at $326.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $227.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.45.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

