Hamilton Capital LLC Has $540,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Hamilton Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,209 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,225,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 20,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $117.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

