Guardian Partners Inc. Sells 3,265 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Guardian Partners Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after buying an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

