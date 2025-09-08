Guardian Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Guardian Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 4.4%

ORCL stock opened at $232.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $654.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average of $186.73.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

