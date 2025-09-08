Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,844 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $114,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,330. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GILD opened at $115.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

