Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SS&C Technologies worth $36,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.
SS&C Technologies stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
