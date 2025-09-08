Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC Shares Bought by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,700.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 111,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

GBTC opened at $87.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $96.62.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

