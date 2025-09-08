Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,944 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 93,351 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $29,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,440 shares of company stock valued at $6,786,586 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Loop Capital began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $326.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $326.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

