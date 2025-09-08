Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,226.80. The trade was a 52.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.5%

Donaldson stock opened at $81.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.