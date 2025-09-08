Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 474.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 38.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,268,000 after acquiring an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 156.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $128.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.51 and a 52-week high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

