Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 388 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,696,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,724,000 after purchasing an additional 240,853 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 726,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,580.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 724,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 773,682 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 526,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $97.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.66. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

