Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

