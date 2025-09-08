Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 33.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 31.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $155.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.70. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $123.40 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

