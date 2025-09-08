Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $228,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $91.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.