Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $213,000 in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $11,506,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SYF stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.