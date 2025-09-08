Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in UiPath by 198.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of UiPath by 314.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

UiPath Stock Up 6.0%

PATH opened at $11.50 on Monday. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 383.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.02.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,598,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,180,656. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

