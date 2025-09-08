Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Two West Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $53.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

