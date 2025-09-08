Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after purchasing an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,143,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $372.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.18.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

