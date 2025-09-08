Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $156,019,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 39,199.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,132,000 after purchasing an additional 442,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Primerica by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 276,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 527.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.29.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $273.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.85 and a 200-day moving average of $268.85. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.98 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

