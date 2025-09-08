First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Shares Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 435.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,007 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $67.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $69.94.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

