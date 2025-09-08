First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Update

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, agrowthof66.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNRN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592. The company has a market capitalization of $190.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.20. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.