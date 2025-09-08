First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Update

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, agrowthof66.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Northern Community Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FNRN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592. The company has a market capitalization of $190.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.20. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.
First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile
