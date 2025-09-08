First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $138.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.63. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

