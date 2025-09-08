First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of HD opened at $418.70 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $416.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

