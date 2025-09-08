Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Sells 8,656 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DexCom by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $130,459.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $80.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.