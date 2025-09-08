Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Sells 3,531 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec decreased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,265.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.07.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

