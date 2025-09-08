Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Buys 1,936 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,740,000 after buying an additional 907,073 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 972,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,995,000 after acquiring an additional 161,350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after acquiring an additional 87,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $293.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.77 and its 200-day moving average is $250.21. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $302.98.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

