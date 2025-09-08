Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. $FPI

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec owned approximately 0.26% of Farmland Partners worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,465,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $10.70 on Monday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $480.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 127.59%.The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.