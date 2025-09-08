Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of KLA Corporation $KLAC

Faithward Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 95,141.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after buying an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $348,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after buying an additional 404,634 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,638,000 after buying an additional 300,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 325,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 263,051 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total transaction of $12,090,654.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,128,418. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,805,950.24. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $29,348,291. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $905.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $903.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $793.96. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $959.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.01%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

