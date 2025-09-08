Faithward Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Faithward Advisors LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $810,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,158,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,120,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,625 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,951,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,082,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,718 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18,802.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.1%

PANW stock opened at $194.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.16, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

