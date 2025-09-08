Faithward Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.61 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

