Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Receives $1,500.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRFHF. Cormark downgraded Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fairfax Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $1,716.00 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $1,178.48 and a 52-week high of $1,833.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,757.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,616.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $61.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $60.25 by $1.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

