Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price objective on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of EE stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 41,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.38. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 1,467.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

