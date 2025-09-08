Everstar Asset Management LLC Invests $4.19 Million in Public Storage $PSA

Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000. Public Storage accounts for about 0.8% of Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.62.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $297.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.84. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 130.86%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

