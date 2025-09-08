Everstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $116.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $108.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average of $106.19. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

