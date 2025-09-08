Everstar Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,269 MSCI Inc $MSCI

Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,000. MSCI makes up approximately 1.2% of Everstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 136.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 355.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MSCI opened at $555.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,296,314.19. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.