EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT stock opened at $68.92 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

