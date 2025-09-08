EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $183.44 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $185.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,484. This trade represents a 43.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $4,278,787. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

