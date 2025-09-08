EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $707.72 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $319.07 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $695.80 and its 200-day moving average is $645.82. The firm has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

