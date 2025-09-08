EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,290 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth $352,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Andersons by 167.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 230,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Andersons by 4.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Andersons stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

