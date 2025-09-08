EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $50,665,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 424,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after acquiring an additional 318,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,818,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,326,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12,207.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 237,681 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EHC stock opened at $125.59 on Monday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

