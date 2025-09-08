EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMIH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

