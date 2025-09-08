EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Labcorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 627,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,932,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Labcorp by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in Labcorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 63,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $278.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.21. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,480. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $4,337,192 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

