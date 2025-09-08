EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Incyte by 161.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 88,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,323.15. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

